McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MCFE. Pritchard Capital started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.