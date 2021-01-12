McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $214.23 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day moving average is $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,918,000 after acquiring an additional 186,181 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

