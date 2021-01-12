McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Eastern Bank raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $738,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $211.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,939. The company has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

