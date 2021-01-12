Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.15. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 430,980 shares traded.
MTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mechel PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.
About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.
