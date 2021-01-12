Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.15. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 430,980 shares traded.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mechel PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.