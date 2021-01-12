MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MAX traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. 2,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,273. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

