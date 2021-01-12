MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading Up 12.7%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s stock price was up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 150,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 113,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $120.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in MediWound by 68.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
