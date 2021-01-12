MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MD. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

MD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. 10,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,769. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 106.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 259,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,481,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 159,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

