Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $117.60. 58,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

