Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Short Interest Update

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 607.8% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Megalith Financial Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 295,559 shares of Megalith Financial Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $3,248,193.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Megalith Financial Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of Megalith Financial Acquisition worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFAC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,750. Megalith Financial Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91.

About Megalith Financial Acquisition

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on companies in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry.

