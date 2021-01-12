Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Insider Purchases £151.30 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £151.30 ($197.67).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tony Wood bought 36 shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) stock opened at GBX 435.90 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 441.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Meggitt PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.67 ($4.50).

About Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

