Meme Trading 16% Lower This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Meme token can now be purchased for approximately $361.89 or 0.01078373 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00378009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002521 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

