MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.45

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €146.45 ($172.29) and last traded at €146.20 ($172.00), with a volume of 438615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €144.90 ($170.47).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €137.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €124.34. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.