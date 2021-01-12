Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mercury Systems in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRCY. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

MRCY opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $161,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at $22,123,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $968,841. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

