Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $136,054.71 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,954,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.28. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.44 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $295.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.15.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.