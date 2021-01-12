Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $296.30

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $296.30 and last traded at $296.30, with a volume of 392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.11.

Several brokerages have commented on MLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,115. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

