Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Meta has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061495 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,241,372 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

