Metacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.44 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $69.44 million and approximately $36,168.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.44 or 0.04369116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00353712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

