MetaHash Price Hits $0.0033 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $9,355.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00112331 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00062525 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,480,646,104 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,990,533 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars.

