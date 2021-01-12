Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $0.27

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $631,881.93 and $151,754.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00114012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00270883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00063926 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

