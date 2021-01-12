Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

MBNKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Investec cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

