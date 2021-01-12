Metronome Price Hits $1.74 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00005294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $19.73 million and $47,410.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00273400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00063890 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00064403 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,687,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,353,706 tokens. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

