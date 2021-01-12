MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

