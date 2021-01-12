MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,441.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $339,400.21 and $15,441.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 396,235,387 coins and its circulating supply is 118,933,459 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

