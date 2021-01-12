MicroMoney Achieves Market Cap of $109,485.22 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $109,485.22 and $74,146.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Token Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a token. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 tokens. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

