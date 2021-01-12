MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $272.00 and last traded at $272.97. 659,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 491,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN comprises 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.