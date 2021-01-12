Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,317 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 99,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.25. The company had a trading volume of 919,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

