Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $217.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

