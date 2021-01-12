Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.41. The company had a trading volume of 430,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.