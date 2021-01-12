Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 1,376 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 594,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,822. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,397,000 after buying an additional 316,008 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,947,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,624,000 after buying an additional 159,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

