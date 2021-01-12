Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,397,000 after buying an additional 316,008 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $34,947,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,624,000 after buying an additional 159,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.69. 593,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.