Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Trading Up 12.2%

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 251,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 239,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Mid-Con Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

