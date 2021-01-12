Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.18

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.18 and traded as high as $71.71. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $70.41, with a volume of 59,388 shares.

MSEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.