MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $571,044.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.58 or 0.00025369 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $91.68 million and $571,044.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00376449 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002107 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.01095129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,690,842 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

