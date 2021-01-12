Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.