Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI) Trading 3% Higher

Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68). 991,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 544,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of £145.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.43.

Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) Company Profile (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts product, signage, or video into existing content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.