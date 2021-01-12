Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,007.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for about $316.75 or 0.00964657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $8,007.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00113988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00273265 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063578 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00064601 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 10,674 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

