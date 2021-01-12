Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $493.41 or 0.01477170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $47,327.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00112585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00268760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063372 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 5,792 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.