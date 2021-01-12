Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $45,252.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for $36.77 or 0.00108958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00112374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00266013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062349 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,461 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

