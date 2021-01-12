Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 5%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 230,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 216,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

