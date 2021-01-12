Mithril Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $2.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00265475 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

