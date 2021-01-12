Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 193.2% in December

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

MIELY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

