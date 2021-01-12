Mizuho Boosts Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $130.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

PFPT stock opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.28. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $139.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,115 shares of company stock worth $7,291,639. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $235,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 79.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Proofpoint by 25.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

