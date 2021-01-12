Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 60.20% from the stock’s current price.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $843,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.