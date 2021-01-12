Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Stock Price Up 12%

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) shares rose 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

