Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.91 and last traded at $124.55. 15,263,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 17,769,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Get Moderna alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,122 shares of company stock worth $54,561,931 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Moderna by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.