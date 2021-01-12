MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Tops $776,268.79

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $776,268.79 and $2,384.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019094 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001082 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014339 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 734.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 211,162,697 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

