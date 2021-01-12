Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

MONY opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.52) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.85 ($4.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.04.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

