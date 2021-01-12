Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 146.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,282,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,588,000 after acquiring an additional 163,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.