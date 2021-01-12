Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 498.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CAF stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $2.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

