Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.5% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 412,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,162,123. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

